The Clay County Sheriff's Office reports that a woman was arrested in Manchester Monday after breaking into a car.

Tina Stidham, 40, had apparently broken into the car and fallen asleep inside. She also had a warrant for failing to stay in court-ordered rehab.

She was charged with public intoxication, trespassing, criminal mischief and a serving bench warrant for court.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Manchester City Police.