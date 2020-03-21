Sheriff: Intoxicated man runs away from deputies, resists arrest in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff's Office reports that on Friday evening a man was arrested after deputies received a complaint about a potentially intoxicated man refusing to leave a business on North 421.

Once they arrived, officials said Shannon McQueen tried to run away before being caught. Once caught, deputies said McQueen became combative and was arrested after the brief struggle ended.

McQueen faces charges of public intoxication (controlled substance), fleeing/evading police 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and menacing.

He is being held at the Clay County Detention Center.