Sheriff: Inmate had bag of meth hidden in peanut butter jar

A Bell County inmate is facing more charges after deputies found meth in his locker.

A Bell County Sheriff's deputy was called out to the Bell County Forestry Camp to investigate contraband in an inmate's belongings.

Forestry Camp officials said they were doing a "bed area search" and looked in Jalen R. Marshall's locker. They found a bag containing about 4.5 grams of crystal meth hidden in a jar of peanut butter.

Marshall was charged with promoting contraband, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was moved to the Northpoint Correctional Facility.

Marshall was convicted in 2013 for robbery, criminal trespassing and possession and trafficking of marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 years and would have been eligible for parole on March 19, 2020.