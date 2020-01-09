Sheriff: Infant found laying in the road in near freezing temperatures

Two people are facing charges after responding to a complaint that led to the discovery of an infant laying on a busy road.

It happened just after 3 Thursday morning on Vaughn Ridge Road in Laurel County.

Deputies were called following a complaint of a woman running down the road.

When they got there, they found Destiny McQueen, 21, under the influence. During her arrest, she told police that her two children were nearby.

Deputies searched the area and found the five and a half-month-old infant laying in the road nearly one mile away from where they found McQueen.

Police say when they found the child, the boy was wearing very little clothing and the temperature was 35 degrees outside.

While searching for the second child, they ended up at the home McQueen came from. They found the second child, a 2-year-old, and Michael Augst, 49, who was also under the influence.

Police say the temperature inside the home was only 60 degrees.

EMS was called to check up on both the children, who were placed in the care of child protective services.

McQueen and Augst face multiple charges including wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication.