Sheriff: Homeowner with baseball bat chases intruder, intruder comes back with shotgun

A man is behind bars after he reportedly threatened someone with a shotgun Wednesday night.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said Boyd R. Davis of Monticello went into a home on Aaron's Way without permission. The homeowner used a baseball bat to chase the intruder out of his home.

Deputies got the call about the incident and were on their way to the home when they learned Davis returned with a shotgun. The homeowner said Davis pointed the gun through a window and yelled, "I'm going to kill you."

Deputies arrived and saw Davis trying to drive away from the home. A 12-gauge shotgun was in the passenger seat.

They arrested Davis and took him to the Wayne County Detention Center. Davis faces charges of criminal trespassing and wanton endangerment. He may face more charges later.