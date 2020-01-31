Sheriff: Gunfire outside apartment leads to fight with deputies

A man is facing charges after putting people in danger and fighting with deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

Laurel County sheriff's deputies arrested Danny Lee Mcalarnis, 76, of Corbin Thursday night.

They were called out to a complaint of fighting and gunfire off American Greeting Card Road.

Investigators learned there was a fight between two people when Mcalarnis went inside his apartment, grabbed a shotgun and fired outside, hitting the doorframe and wall in the process.

When deputies talked to him, they said he began yelling and cursing. That is when he reportedly fought with deputies before they arrested him.

Mcalarnis is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest. Deputies took him to the Laurel County Correctional Center.