Sheriff: Grundy mother charged with felony, child neglect after 3-year-old found in parking lot

A Grundy woman is facing child neglect charges after her three-year-old child was found in an AutoZone parking lot alone.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Partusch, 36, was charged with felony child neglect.

The release says deputies and officers from the Grundy Police Department were called to the AutoZone around noon on Monday and found Partusch’s three-year-old child unattended in the parking lot.

The release says the Department of Social Services was also called to the scene and took the child into emergency custody.

The child was not harmed or injured, according to the release.

Investigators discovered the child lived in the same community as the AutoZone and were able to discover that Partusch was the mother.

Partusch was booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi Facility where she is being held on a $5,000 bond.