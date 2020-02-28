Sheriff: Floyd County toddler was "black and blue", parents charged with child abuse

A Floyd County couple was arrested last week after deputies said they saw their child covered in bruises and living in dirty conditions.

On Saturday, the Floyd County Sheriff's Department joined Child Services at a home in McDowell. The grandmother of the three-year-old in question was babysitting him.

She showed deputies the child's back, which they said was "black and blue from his midback, down to his lower legs." Deputies added that they could see handprints on the toddler's skin and a large scab on his back.

The grandmother told deputies that the boy's parents, Makayla and Austin Collett, would lock the three-year-old in his bedroom for hours "while they were high on meth". While he was stuck in the room, the boy had no choice but to go to the bathroom in his bedroom.

Deputies checked the bedroom, which smelled like human urine and feces. They said there was no doorknob. Instead, the door was held shut with a rope, which matched the grandmother's story.

Child services talked to the boy, who told them that Makayla was the one who hit him recently. When deputies tracked down the parents, Makayla told them that Austin was the one who "repeatedly whipped" the child for dropping an egg on the kitchen floor. Makayla said she heard Austin whip the boy and put him in the bedroom.

Both Makayla and Austin Collett were charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. They were taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.