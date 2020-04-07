Escapee from Wayne County Detention Center has ties to Pulaski County, Lexington

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reports that an inmate with a history of violence has escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center.

Albert L. Young Jr. of Monticello was serving a five-year sentence as a state prisoner and was charged with the 3rd-degree assault of a police or probation officer.

The sheriff's office reports that a guard at the center was conducting an outside perimeter check when he noticed Young making his way through the security fence.

He was last seen running towards Kentucky Highway 90 after the guard failed to catch up to him.

The search is continuing for Young by multiple units from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.

An arrest warrant has been issued by the Kentucky Department of Corrections for committing the crime of escaping custody.

Young has ties to Pulaski County and the Lexington area.

Anyone with information on where Young may be is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-348-5416, Monticello Wayne County 911, Dispatch Center at 606-348-9111 or the Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.