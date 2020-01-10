Sheriff: Drugs found in home with 8-year-old, 3 arrested

Deputies arrested three people after they found drugs in a home where a child lived.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigated a drug complaint at a home off Barbourville Road Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said they found meth, Xanax, oxycodone and a glass pipe at the home. An eight-year-old child was staying in the home, and Social Services was called to take custody of the child.

Deputies arrested three adults who were in the home and took them to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Brenda Lee Taylor, 53, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and second-degree wanton endangerment.

Anthony Taylor, 20, was charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and second-degree wanton endangerment.

Brian Williams, 52, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

To report a drug complaint, call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 and ask to speak with narcotics detectives. You can also message a tip to the sheriff's office's Facebook page.