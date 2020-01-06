Sheriff: Driver in Pulaski County crash still on the run

The Pulaski County sheriff reports that a single-car crash on Saturday left one man in the hospital and another on the run.

A deputy responded to a crash around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on East Highway 452. The car, a 2002 Subaru Forrester, crossed the centerline and drove off the opposite side of the road. The car rolled several times, ejecting the passenger.

Justin Roberts, 42, of Eubank was treated by Pulaski EMS before being airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries.

But, according to witnesses, another man ran away following the accident. A sergeant and K9 were unable to find him after an extensive search of the area.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts or the name of the driver is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145.