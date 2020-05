The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy was hit in the face after responding to a disturbance call Monday.

Deputies say they responded to a call of a man crawling on Swiss Colony Lane with a knife.

While attempting to arrest him, deputies say David Osborne struggled and hit a deputy.

Osborne was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

He was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.