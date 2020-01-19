Sheriff: Deputies locate stolen car, firearm during traffic stop

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, along with assistance from London City Police, arrested 27-year-old Robert Smith of London during a traffic stop.

Officials said one of the deputies saw a black Toyota Camry with only one brake light and one tail light. The deputy also said he noticed that the car made an abrupt right turn at a red light without giving a turning signal.

During the traffic stop, officials said, deputies found out the Toyota had been reported stolen out of Corbin. A firearm in the front passenger seat was also found to be stolen.

Officials said Smith was also wanted on a warrant of arrest. He was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property (firearm) and a Whitley District Court warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking (auto) $500 or more but under $10,000.

Smith was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

