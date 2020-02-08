Sheriff: Deputies find drugs, paraphernalia near children in home

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check on two children.

Officials said when deputies got to the home, they detected the smell of marijuana.

Deputies said they found two, clear bags of a white, crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. They also found glass pipes, a grinder and rolling papers. All of these items were said to be easily accessible to the two children in the home.

43-year-old Michael Hodge and 29-year-old Charlie Flores of Lily are both facing several charges. They were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

