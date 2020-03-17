Sheriff: Closures in Bell County amid COVID-19 concerns

The Bell County Sheriff's Office recently announced closures in an effort to protect people amid ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office will close to the public as of March 18th while the Bell County Courthouse will close March 19th to the public.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office provided a list of guidelines for staff who will remain on including:

Deputies will not enter any buildings unless it is "necessary and of an emergency nature".

- All employees will maintain at least six feet of distance when engaged with the public when possible.

-Encourage that all complaints be made with the Bell County Dispatch at (606) 337-6174 and not the Sheriff's Office. A deputy will be sent to respond to your complaint.

-You are encouraged to call (606) 337-3102 if you are in need of a vehicle inspection or a carry conceal permit.

-Anyone who needs to pay their taxes is encouraged to mail it to the Bell County Sheriff's Office at P.O. Box 448 in Pineville, Kentucky (40997).

These steps are being taken to keep deputies and the public safe. Some of these guidelines may be modified as more about COVID-19 is learned. If you have any questions you are encouraged to call their office at (606) 337-3102.