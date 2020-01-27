Sheriff: Clay County man faces 2 burglary charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT)- A man in Clay County faces two burglary charges, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies arrested Frankie Carpenter around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say they responded to a burglary complaint and eventually caught up with Carpenter at Crawfish Campground.
Deputies say they also tied Carpenter to another burglary.
He is charged with burglary and being a felon with a gun. He also has an indictment warrant out of Clay County.
He is being held at the Clay County Detention Center.