Sheriff: Clay County man faces 2 burglary charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT)- A man in Clay County faces two burglary charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested Frankie Carpenter around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say they responded to a burglary complaint and eventually caught up with Carpenter at Crawfish Campground.

Deputies say they also tied Carpenter to another burglary.

He is charged with burglary and being a felon with a gun. He also has an indictment warrant out of Clay County.

He is being held at the Clay County Detention Center.

 
