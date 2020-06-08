Sheriff: Man arrested for stealing 12 lawn mowers, two skeet machines

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting an arrest on Friday following a theft investigation involving 12 commercial mowers and two skeet machines.

Earlier that day, deputies found ten of the mowers and the skeet machines at a home of Haley Ridge Road in London.

The homeowner told them that they were left to him by a deceased family member.

Gillis Yocum was charged with theft and sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.