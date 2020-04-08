Sheriff: 30-mile chase involving stolen car ends in multiple arrests

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office reports that on Monday, April 6th deputies noticed a stolen 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that had been reported while patrolling the Middle Creek area.

The car failed to stop for deputies, which initiated a pursuit. During which, they intentionally struck a cruiser.

Once it stopped some 30 miles away the driver ran off on foot, leaving two other passengers in the car. Deputies with both the Floyd and Martin county Sheriff's Offices, as well as the Martin Police Department, began searching the area for the driver.

Eventually, the driver was found hiding in the creek submerged in water under trees and shrubbery by a Martin Police Dog.

Michael Burchett, Jesse Creekmore, and Elizabeth Rivers were all arrested on various charges and sent to the Floyd county Jail.