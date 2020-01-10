Sheriff: Three arrested during stolen Cadillac investigation

Three people are behind bars after deputies found a stolen car in Pineville on Wednesday.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department learned a Cadillac Deville stolen from Tennessee had GPS attached and tracked it to a home on Brock Hollow Road.

Deputies found the car loaded onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck told police that William Justus Brock asked him to haul the Cadillac in exchange for payment. The driver said he did not know the car was stolen. After further investigation, deputies let the driver leave.

Brock told police he found the stolen car on his property and did not know how it got there. He said he just wanted to move it out of the roadway. As deputies investigated, Brock dropped a glass pipe and plastic bags of suspected meth and marijuana.

Deputies arrested Brock and found the Cadillac's ignition key in his pocket. Brock admitted someone named Frank Morton and an unknown woman brought the stolen car to his home. He claimed he found the drugs in the car and took them out because he did not know what to do with them.

After getting a search warrant, investigators found more marijuana and meth, two guns, Gabapentin, a ballistic vest, ammunition and small weight scales in Brock's house.

Brock was charged with trafficking meth and marijuana, possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.

During the investigation, several people showed up at the house. Deputies said two of them were intoxicated and arrested them.

Jonathan Michael Taylor of Pineville was charged with operating an ATV while under the influence, possession of Oxycodone and Tramadol, several traffic violations and a bench warrant.

Julie Ann Gabbard of Pineville was charged with DUI and a couple of traffic violations. Her husband, Dewey Gabbard, was caught with marijuana and cited to court.

Brock, Taylor and Gabbard were taken to the Bell County Detention Center.