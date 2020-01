The Laurel County Sheriff's office needs your help identifying two suspects.

Deputies said a man and a woman in grey hoodies were involved in a burglary at Ultra Shine car wash in London, at the junction of American Greeting Card Road and US-25.

The owner is offering a $250 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600.