Sheriff: 2-year-old found walking on road while parents were sleeping

Officials from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a woman called and reported that a two-year-old girl was walking in the middle of a road wearing only a diaper.

When a deputy arrived, EMS was already on scene. Because it was only 41 degrees, officials said the baby was extremely cold and had to be transported to the Barbourville ARH to receive medical attention.

The sheriff’s deputy was able to locate the house where the baby had come from. Both the father, 26-year-old Robert Allen Williams, and the mother, 21-year-old Patsy Murley, of the child said they had been sleeping since noon and had no idea where the baby was, according to the deputy.

Officials said they contacted social services and the couple’s two children were placed with another family member. They then requested a drug screening on the parents and said they tested positive for THC.

Social Services said that a very similar incident happened back in December.

Robert Allen Williams and Patsy Murley were arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

