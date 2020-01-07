Sheriff: 2 more charged in A&B Quickstop robbery investigation

A few weeks after a father and son were charged in a robbery case in Knox County, deputies arrested two more people in connection to the case.

In December 2019, investigators said Alex Toothman walked into the A&B Quickstop on KY 2258 with a gun and demanded cash. A couple of days later police arrested Alex and his father, Russell Toothman on multiple charges.

On January 6, 2020, deputies arrested Jennifer Gray and Courtney Simpson. Both were charged with complicity to first-degree robbery.

Deputies also recovered several hundred dollars of the stolen money.

Gray and Simpson were taken to the Knox County Detention CEnter.