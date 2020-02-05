Sheriff: 2 men tried to sell stolen equipment to recycling center

Two men are behind bars after deputies said they caught them trying to sell stolen equipment.

Employees at Lewis Recycling in Flat Lick called the Knox County Sheriff's Office Monday to report what they suspected were stolen items.

The employees stalled Archie Knuckles of Flat Lick and Taylor Kovacik of Fort Meyers, Florida until deputies arrived.

Deputies said they found the two men unloading a trailer stolen from Virginia. The trailer was full of equipment and fiber optic cable materials worth more than $35,000.

Knuckles and Kovacik were charged with receiving stolen property more than $10,000. Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.