Sheriff: 2 held victim at knifepoint to steal pills

Two people are behind bars after robbing someone at knifepoint, deputies said.

The Laurel County Sheriff's office arrested Keegan Smith, 21, and Michael Webb, 22, Tuesday morning.

Deputies went to a home off East KY 552, where the victim said two men held him at knifepoint and took money and a bottle of prescription pills. The victim said the men then chased him out of the home.

Smith was charged with first-degree robbery and cocaine trafficking. Webb was charged with first-degree robbery. Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

After further investigation, deputies got a warrant to search Smith's home. They found meth, a mix of Fentanyl and cocaine, a handgun, a large amount of cash, more than two pounds of processed marijuana, marijuana wax and 15 containers of 'dabs'.