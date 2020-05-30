Sheppard family bonds over love of basketball

Most people would say basketball runs in the Sheppard family.

"I can't remember a time I wasn't playing basketball," said Reed Sheppard.

"Stacey and I love basketball if you come to our house there's probably a basketball game on. We watch NBA basketball we watch college basketball," added Jeff Sheppard.

A sport that brought the couple together, for Stacey it was love at first sight.

"When I first saw Jeff he was a freshman and I looked at one of my teammates and I said I'll marry him one day," added Stacey Sheppard.

However, for Jeff, it was a little different.

"Stacey came up and was very nice to me at study hall early on but I ignored her, unfortunately," added Sheppard.

After two kids and 22 years of marriage, their focus has shifted from the court to the stands.

"But we never tried to push sports on them but once they decided to play we wanted them to be excellent," said Jeff.

However, growing up with parents as Kentucky basketball stars was not always easy.

"Yeah I hated them coaching me it was terrible I was like I don't want to be coached by them ever again," said Madison Sheppard.

"After every game, they'll correct me and tell me what I need to do right and then we will go to the gym and work on it. They just help my game overall," added Reed.

There is one thing the Sheppard family values more than basketball.

"They're representing us a family but their relationship with the Lord is the most important, and how they are on the floor and off the floor," added Stacey.

A family that plays and prays together.