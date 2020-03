Shelby County will implement a curfew to individuals who are under the age of 18.

This is the first county in Kentucky to announce a curfew.

The curfew will take place from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday and 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Certain cities and even the state of New Jersey have established curfews in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.