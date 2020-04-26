“She is just so happy to be home.": Woman returns home after nearly one month long coronavirus battle

Shelia Thornsberry walked out of Baptist Health in Lexington for the first time in nearly 23 days on Friday after battling the coronavirus.

Karen Sandlin, Shelia's sister-in-law, says before the virus took hold she was a person who helps others.

“She started off just thinking she had a sinus infection and then ended up being in the hospital practically the whole month of April and on the vent most of those times," Sandlin said. "Very caring she’s a physician assistant at an urgent treatment center in Lexington. Wonderful mother and overall a wonderful person."

After testing positive for the virus on March 30th she was sent home to recover and by April 1st she was having a hard time breathing realizing she needed further help.

“She and my brother watching TV in separate rooms and he texted her and said not heard from you are you asleep? She said no I’m having problems breathing," Sandlin said. “At one point they try to take her off the vent and I think she lasted 90 minutes maybe and they had to put her back on."

After nearly 18 days on a ventilator, Thornsberry is thankful to finally walk out on her own two feet.

“She is just so happy to be home. She’s happy to see her kids her husband. “

She continues the long road to recovery now at home. She and her family have an important message for everyone.

“Please take this seriously. The virus is real. It is dangerous and we just want everyone to take the precautions. “

As she left the hospital applause and cheering by the staff showing the hard fight she fought and won in the month of April.

