Severe storms rip off roofs, bring down trees in Rockcastle County

Wednesday night's storms had an impact all over Kentucky, but Rockcastle County was one of the heavier hit areas.

Sister station WKYT reports 70 mile per hour winds whipped through the community.

Massive limbs were all over the streets as workers began the clean up around 2 a.m.

Roofs were ripped off of houses and trees ended up in living spaces as well.

"We were just laying down and getting ready for bed. And I could feel the wind pressure and then 30 seconds later I could feel the wall start to come in with all the wind pressure," said Hunter Goff who lives in the county.

No injuries have been reported from the storms.

So far neighbors have been helping one another clean up the damage.