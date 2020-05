Strong to severe storms knocked out power for many people across the mountains Sunday evening.

As of 9:15 p.m. Sunday, here are the latest outage numbers:

Kentucky Power

Floyd - 29

Johnson - 708

Martin - 232

Perry - 225

Pike - 153

Total: 1,458

The National Weather Service in Jackson reports that a tree fell on a powerline in Paintsville knocking out all traffic lights in the city.

