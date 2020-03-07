Severe Weather Awareness Week wraps up with event in Floyd County

Saturday wrapped up Severe Weather Awareness Week across the Bluegrass.

An event hosted in Floyd County at the East Kentucky Science Center showcased what to do before, during and after severe weather.

There were multiple safety based activities on display from different agencies.

Jonathan Guseman with the National Weather Service said it is important to be "weather aware" especially during this time of the year.

"It's just a good time of the year to sit down with your families and friends, make a severe weather safety kit, and know what to do if we do get severe weather especially later on in the day as maybe you would be getting home from work and school," Guseman explained.

The event was free and open to the public.

It ended at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.