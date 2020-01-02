Severe Weather Alert Day issued due to heavy rain moving back into the mountains

Tonight we begin our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage as heavy rain moves in tonight and continues into the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Heavy rain is expected to move in tonight and continue into your Friday and even into your Saturday.

All of us will see those soggy conditions return tonight with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Rain chances look slightly more scattered tomorrow, but it'll still be a dreary day. Highs will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Our biggest concern will be localized flooding tonight through Friday, especially into the Cumberland Valley near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee borders. Remember to turn around and don't drown if you see water on the roadways. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams as well.

This Weekend

Soggy weather continues into the first half of the weekend. As that cold front moves through, temperatures drop throughout the day Saturday. Daytime highs on Saturday will be near 50 in the morning hours. Temperatures will drop throughout the day which will allow rain to start transitioning into a wintry mix by the afternoon hours.

This system will be a lot like the past few snow makers we've seen this winter. Temperatures need to be at 32 or below for that rain to transition into snow. Also, grounds will be too warm for anything to stick. Most of us could see a dusting, mainly on the grass. Higher elevations could possibly see 1-2"+. We'll continue to keep an eye on those totals over the next few days, but snow lovers don't get your hopes up.

Flurries will continue into Sunday morning. Highs look to top out in the low to mid-40s with sunshine returning by the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

We could see a few scattered rain chances Tuesday, but it looks like we remain dry on Wednesday. Highs look to remain in the low to mid-40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël