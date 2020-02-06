Severe Weather Alert Day continues due to snow moving in overnight

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain transitions into snow overnight and lasts through Saturday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We have multiple Flood Warnings out for the Cumberland River and Kentucky River. Most won't crest until late this evening into the overnight hours. The major flooding threat is over, but now we will have to worry about the winter weather moving in overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Eastern Kentucky until 1 p.m Friday.

We'll see light showers tonight with temperatures dropping. Rain will transition into snow starting around midnight for our western counties with everyone switching over to snow by the early morning hours Friday. Snow showers will continue throughout the day Friday and a little bit into your Friday evening. We are looking at about 1-2"+ for all of us here in the mountains. Local higher amounts are possible. Higher elevations could see more snowfall as well. That goes from tonight through Saturday. Most of the snow looks to fall Friday.

The Weekend

We will start your Saturday off on a chilly note, but temperatures will warm up throughout the day. We will see snow showers in the morning but most of that will turn into a wintry mix and rain by the afternoon hours. Honestly, Saturday is not a huge concern. Slick spots are still possible, but with temperatures warming up throughout the day hopefully we will start to see more rain than snow.

Sunday will be awesome as sunshine FINALLY returns. Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s. Enjoy Sunday as much as you can.

Extended Forecast

Sadly, more rain arrives Monday and sticks around through most of the workweek.

Flooding could still be an issue for the new workweek. All the rain we have seen will not have time to soak in by the time more rain arrives Monday. Stay weather aware as we head into the next several days.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël