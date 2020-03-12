Severe Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms likely tonight

Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues and strong to severe storms are expected this evening and into the overnight hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our northern counties. Counties along I-64 and north of Breathitt County are under this Flash Flood Watch until about 3 a.m. Friday.

We are still under a slight risk (2 out of 5) on the severe weather scale. Wayne, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties are under an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather. Storms could start popping up as early as 3 p.m. and last until about 3 a.m. tonight. There will be two rounds of storms. The first round will be from 3-6 p.m. as scattered storms pop up ahead of that main line. With the sunshine we saw today, those storms ahead of the main line could be severe.

The main line moves in around 7 p.m. and sticks around until about 3-4 a.m. Friday. This will be the cold front that moves through. Strong to severe storms will be embedded in this main line. Tornadoes are possible. Straight-line winds and heavy rainfall is still our biggest concern. We are not trying to scare you, we just want you to be prepared.

Make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings throughout the night. A weather radio is another great tool to have tonight. Stay weather aware and stay tuned to WYMT on-air, online and on social media for the latest updates.

Scattered showers continue into your Friday morning, but we will start to dry out and clear out a little bit Friday afternoon before more rain arrives for the weekend.

Extended Forecast

Sadly, soggy conditions return once again Saturday. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid-30s. We will see more scattered rain chances Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s.

I wish I had better news, but I don't. More rain moves in for the new workweek and sticks around for the entire week. So just keep that rain gear with you as we head into the next several days.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël