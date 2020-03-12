Severe Weather Alert Day: Storms move into the region later today

Today is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. The chances for severe weather increase later this evening into tonight.

Today and Tonight

While we'll start the day dry, sunshine is not our friend today. If we see it for an extended amount of time, that could provide fuel for storms we see later. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather today and tonight.

Models are still a little split on when the storms will arrive, but it looks like the leading edge will get to our western counties in the early evening hours. Unfortunately, they will stick around into the nighttime and maybe even early overnight hours. You will need to have a way to get warnings once you go to bed, so make sure you have a weather radio handy and set up to get alerts as they're issued or have the WYMT weather app downloaded and have your sound turned up on your phone.

The main threats from this system will be damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. We cannot rule out an isolated tornado, especially in the I-75 corridor/Lake Cumberland counties, although I do think the chances are fairly low. You definitely want to stay weather aware for the next 24 hours. Showers and storms will continue overnight.

Daytime highs will soar into the low 70s and only fall into the upper 50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

A few rain chances continue Friday morning, but those will clear out as the cold front moves out. Highs will be near 60 early in the day with temperatures dropping quickly behind the front. Overnight lows will drop back into the 30s.

Saturday looks pretty soggy. The good news is that the Sport, Boat and RV Show is going on at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, so you'll have somewhere dry you can go. Paige will be out there on Friday and I'll be there on Saturday, so come and say hi. Those rain chances will continue in scattered form on Sunday as well. Highs will be cooler, only topping out in the low to mid-50s with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

If that wasn't bad enough, the rain chances will follow us into next week. I don't think the luck of the Irish will be with us, weather-wise, for St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, but temperatures will at least get back into the 60s and 70s by the middle to end of the week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.