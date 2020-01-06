Severe Weather Alert Day: Rain and snow likely Tuesday morning

A Severe Weather Alert Day has been issued due to the possibility of a wintry mix tonight into your Tuesday morning.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains starting tonight and continuing throughout the Tuesday morning hours. The rain/snow mix will move in late tonight, mainly after midnight. Overnight lows look to be right near freezing. Most areas south of Highway 80 and the Hal Rogers Parkway will probably see some flakes and maybe a light dusting on the grass. Areas north have a better chance at seeing some accumulating snow. Mainly our northeast counties have the best chance at seeing 1-2"+.

This system will depend highly on temperatures. Some of us could be right near freezing while others could be just slightly above freezing. That Tuesday morning commute could be a slick one for sure, so make sure to take it slow. The good news is temperatures warm up throughout the day Tuesday into the low to mid-40s so anything that does stick to the grounds or roadways could be cleared up by the afternoon hours. Sunshine is expected to return by Tuesday afternoon as well. Skies clear out Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s, so those areas that do not see a lot of sun could deal with refreezing on the roadways.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies return Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures and clouds will increase Thursday ahead of our next system. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered rain chances return Friday with highs in the lower 60s with soggy weather returning by Saturday. This next system we will keep a close eye on during the week as it has the potential to bring heavy rain back to the mountains. More on that later!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël