Severe Weather Alert Day: Messy morning possible for some with chances for rain and snow

Our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues for the first part of this Tuesday, due to the chances for snow across parts of the region.

Today and Tonight

Today is going to be a whirlwind forecast, so strap in. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky and parts of Southern West Virginia until early this afternoon.

Chances for rain and snow will move in early, just in time for morning drive for a lot of folks. If the transition to snow happens in your area, it could get messy quick, so make plans for that.

Temperatures will make the difference for you between rain and snow. 1 degree could keep the changeover from happening. There will also be a very sharp cutoff between those who will just see flakes and those who could pick up a quick inch or two. This is definitely a nowcasting event so stick with us throughout the morning.

If you are not a fan of snow, I have good news for you. Even if you get snow on the ground in your area, it won't last. Skies should start to clear out by the early afternoon hours, giving way to sunshine and low 40s for highs. Yes, you're reading that right. The possibility for accumulating snow for some this morning and sunshine and 40s by the afternoon. Welcome to mountain weather.

Tonight, we'll see mainly clear skies, with a few clouds around. Lows will drop back close to freezing, so there could be a few icy spots for Wednesday morning if there is any moisture left over from today.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies return Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures and clouds will increase Thursday ahead of our next system. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances return to the area by Friday and could hang around for most of the weekend. There's a chance we could make a run at 70 on Saturday! We'll keep you posted on that system as we get a little closer.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.