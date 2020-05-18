Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain, strong storms likely today

Monday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Today and Tomorrow

The next couple of days will be good days to have the WYMT Weather app on your phone and/or tablet and to stay weather aware. Most of the region is under a Flash Flood Watch from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The entire region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Monday.

The clouds started to move in overnight and the deeper into the day we get, the better the chances for showers and storms. Some of those could be on the strong side and heavy rain is likely in some cells, which could cause water to rise quickly, especially in areas that flood easily. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Chances for showers and storms will continue into the evening and overnight hours until temperatures drop enough to stabilize the atmosphere. We'll eventually drop into the low 60s.

Tuesday, the soggy conditions continue and temperatures will struggle to climb. Most locations will top out in the mid 60s before dropping into the mid 50s overnight. Fortunately, even though we could hear a rumble of thunder here and there, the severe threat goes away. We could end up with more than 3” of rain in spots by the time the watch ends.

Extended Forecast

The latest models have the rain hanging around throughout much of the week. Wednesday and Thursday have the potential to be somewhat soggy, so we'll have to keep a close eye on those creeks and streams even after the Flash Flood Watch expires Tuesday night. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, topping out in the mid 60s on Wednesday and climbing back toward 70 by Thursday.

If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day Weekend, things are looking a little better by then. I think we see sun and clouds by Friday and through the weekend into Monday, but keep the rain gear handy, because as highs climb back into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, scattered chances for showers and storms will linger.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.