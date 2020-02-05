Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain moves in tonight, flooding possible

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as very heavy rain moves in overnight which could cause some localized flooding issues for the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Eastern and Southern Kentucky along with Mingo and Logan County in West Virginia tonight through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our neighbors in Lee and Wise County, Virginia and Claiborne and Campbell County, Tennessee tonight until 1 a.m. Friday.

Tonight into tomorrow morning very heavy rain will move in. Most of us have already seen 1-2" of rain and another 1-3" are expected tonight through Thursday. Localized flooding will be our main concern tonight. Remember if you see a flooded roadway, turn around and don't drown! Roads will be slick Thursday morning so take it easy on that morning commute.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s tonight. We will actually see temperatures warm up tonight into your Thursday morning. Temperatures will start to drop as a cold front moves through. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s. We will be tracking a rain/snow mix late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday

I honestly think we will see snow showers throughout the day on Friday. We are still not 100% sure about totals yet. Let's get through this messy rain tonight before we worry about snow totals. Highs look to only be in the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Some of us could see more of a wintry mix by the afternoon hours.

Another system will bring a rain/snow mix Saturday. We'll start out with snow in the morning hours but I think most of us could switch to rain by the afternoon hours. Winds will shift from the south and highs will get close to 40. It'll be another messy day Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Most of the moisture should move out by Sunday with some sunshine returning back to the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

We will see warm temperatures continue into the new workweek along with more rain. Flooding could be a concern for the next week or so.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël