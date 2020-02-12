Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash flooding likely overnight, a few strong storms

The WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues tonight as very heavy rain will likely cause flooding issues tonight and into your Thursday morning. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect for the mountains tonight and lasts until 7 a.m. Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center also has our southern counties in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Heavy rain and gusty winds move in overnight. This will likely cause flooding issues especially for those areas that saw issues last week. Another 1-2" are expected overnight. This rain will fall in a short period of time which is why we are in a Flash Flood Watch. The line of heavy showers will arrive late tonight while most of you are asleep. Make sure you have a way to get warnings overnight. The WYMT Weather App is the best way to get those warnings. We could see wind gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph. No, those wind are not super crazy, but it will not take a lot for trees and power lines to be taken down since the ground is so saturated.

By Thursday morning, most of the rain will move out of here and we will start to dry out. Remember if you see a flooded roadway to TURN AROUND. We had one person die last week after driving through a flooded roadway. Let's not have another this week. Find a different route to work or just stay home. It is not worth it.

Temperatures drop throughout the day Thursday. We'll see our high temperature in the mid-50s early in the morning with cold air moving in behind this system. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s,

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns just in time for Valentine's Day! Highs look to only be in the lower 30s with overnight lows in the teens. It'll be a chilly one for sure, but at least we stay dry.

We will continue that dry trend into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday and Sunday. We will see more sunshine Saturday with more clouds on Sunday.

Rain chances sadly return by Monday and into the new workweek. More on that later.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël