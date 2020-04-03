Several organizations team up to offer grants to small businesses in Eastern Kentucky

Several organizations are teaming up to offer grants to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in Eastern Kentucky.

The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, or CEDIK, is partnering with the Appalachian Impact Fund and Invest 606 to take applications that would allow eligible businesses the chance to apply for up to $3,000 to support their operations.

In order to apply, the business must be locally owned and fall under the category of restaurant or experience retail (arts, tourism, accommodations or entertainment).

The business also has to be in Bell, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry or Whitley County.

For those who would like to apply, click here.