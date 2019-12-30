Several local, regional colleges make list of "safest" campuses in America

One college in our area took top honors and several others were mentioned in a list of safest colleges.

The list, compiled by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, looked at 490 campuses across the United States.

Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee was ranked 1st in the report.

Morehead State University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky University, Murray State University, the University of Louisville, the University of Virginia at Wise and Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia also made the list.

You can see the entire report here.