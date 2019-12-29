Several injured in ‘mass stabbing’ at rabbi’s NY home during Hanukkah celebration

At least five people, all believed to be Hasidic Jews, were stabbed in an attack on a rabbi’s home in New York.

A man with his face covered by a scarf entered a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, and stabbed several people with a machete just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to WCBS.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council reports at least five stabbing victims.

The suspect fled the scene, but the NYPD located the vehicle and suspect sought in the attack, according to the Ramapo police chief.

The attack comes amid a rash of recent reports of anti-Semitic attacks throughout New York during Hanukkah.

