Several airlines requiring passengers to wear face masks

Not a lot of people are traveling right now, but airports and airlines are still taking extra measures for the people who are.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports parts of Blue Brass Airport are closed, including the marketplace and restrooms on the lower level.

The TSA checkpoint was also shut down, although they opened back up around noon. That was only about an hour before one of the five flights scheduled on Monday was set to take off.

Only 12 flights were listed to arrive Monday between noon and midnight.

If you are flying out on Monday, whether you will need to wear a mask depends on which airline you are flying with.

Delta and United both require passengers to cover their faces. American Airlines has a similar policy that will go into place next Monday.

Allegiant is not requiring you to wear a mask but plans to give each of their passengers a health and safety kit when they board the plane. The kit has a mask, latex gloves, and sanitizing wipes.

An airport spokesperson said the airport does not have a policy requiring masks, although they were working on some type of plan. She suggested travelers check with the airlines to see what each of their policies are.