Several Kentucky schools remain closed despite downward trend of flu numbers

Even though the Centers for Disease Control said flu activity is trending downward in Kentucky, students and school staff are still missing classes.

Sister station WKYT talked to Powell County school administrators about the decision to cancel classes Friday and Monday.

"I think really, more than anything, this just gives the flu a bit of a break to hopefully settle down," said Superintendent Anthony Orr. "And probably even more important, it gives our teachers and our students who are trying to recover a chance to rest and get their physical bodies together, and be ready to go next week."

The last three days saw a drop in attendance.

"The season is on its way out and so if we can help wrap it up by keeping people home instead of spreading that again," Orr added.

Crews will clean and disinfect each school building.

"If your child is sick, please keep them home. We always encourage students to be at school, that's where the best learning happens, but the bottom line is that we need for students who are sick, who have been running a fever, who have been diagnosed with the flu, to stay home," Orr insisted.

Orr said the school would send out a plan to make up the missed days.