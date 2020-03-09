Several Eastern Kentucky nursing homes restrict visitation because of coronavirus

Because of the coronavirus, visitation is currently restricted at several Eastern Kentucky nursing homes.

Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation will still allow visitors from noon through 4 p.m. But all visitors will be asked to take a short survey, along with a temperature check.

Anyone with questions can call 606-437-7327.

Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility and The Heritage in Corbin are both limiting all entry and exit access to the front door. The visitation hours will temporarily be restricted to 8 a.m.-8 p.am. each day. Visitors will be asked to sign in, complete a risk questionnaire and take their temperature. If anyone has a temperature of 100 or more, no one in the group will be allowed to enter.

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center is restricting visitors as well. They say they will reassess on a weekly basis.

Additionally, anyone with flu-like symptoms or with contact with someone exposed to COVID-19 is asked to not visit until symptoms resolved and you are fever-free for at least 72 hours.