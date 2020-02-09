Seventh-grade students write letters of concern for ambulance service

In the moment of an emergency, many expect an ambulance to be on the way.

"The people of Magoffin County haven't felt that way in nearly a year," Matthew Wireman pointed out.

Wireman is the Judge-Executive of Magoffin County. He has worked to change the risky narrative.

"There's a lot of worry out there because of the lack of service that we've had over the past six to eight months," Wireman said.

He has filed for a Certificate of Need (CON) for an ambulance service. The process for the license is lengthy.

"The certificate of need asks or several different things. The actual application is about 19 pages long," Wireman explained.

However, he does not have to do it alone.

1"One of the things you have to do in a certificate, is you have to obtain letters of support," said Wireman.

From business owners to state representatives, many composed letters of concern.

"Because one of the problems that we've had is the length of time that it takes to get on scene," Wireman pointed out.

One group of seventh-grade students at Herald Whitaker Middle School wanted to do their part.

Their teacher reached out to the Judge-Executive to ask for permission for her class to help.

"They all wrote a lot of very interesting things but there was a common theme," recalled Wireman.

The class wrote about their worries about loved ones in need of medical care.

"That the ambulance wouldn't get there on time if they had a heart attack or they cut themselves," said Wireman.

The Judge-Executive told WYMT all the work is worth it, regardless of the outcome.

"If we're not successful in a certificate of need, if nothing else, we're pushing the current service to get better and to realize I'm not going to take my foot off the gas on this," Wireman explained.

The next step will be a hearing which will be held either later this month or sometime next month.

