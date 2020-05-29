Seven people shot during Louisville protests

Seven people were shot during protests that lasted into early Friday morning in downtown Louisville.

An LMPD spokeswoman confirmed that one of the victims was in critical condition. She also said several arrests had been made. What remains unknown is who was shot and by whom, as well as the names of those who were arrested.

Several hundred protesters converged on downtown Louisville for several hours as backlash from the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor continues to draw national attention.

Protesters were seen by crews with our sister station WAVE 3 News chanting, “No justice, no peace, prosecute police!” and “Breonna, Breonna, Breonna!”

LMPD officers blocked off several streets in the area, leading to the protest that at times became tense.

Taylor was shot dead in her apartment during a narcotics raid on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he fired once at the officers as they were breaking through the door of her apartment, not knowing they were officers. Taylor was struck and killed in her hallway.

Just after midnight, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted a short video from Taylor’s family, urging protesters to go home. While she said the support was appreciated, she asked the protesters to continue to keep fighting the fight, but in a peaceful way.

A message from Breonna Taylor’s family urging protestors to be peaceful, go home and keep fighting for truth. pic.twitter.com/if5MH5UcCW — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 29, 2020

WFPL reporter Ryan Van Velzer tweeted video showing LMPD officers rendering aid to two shooting victims.

Also Thursday, protests erupted for a third straight night in Minneapolis, where a handcuffed black man named George Floyd died after a police officer was seen on video kneeling on the back of his neck for several minutes. Los Angeles saw protests for the second straight night in support of Floyd.