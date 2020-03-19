Settlement reached in lawsuit involving Blackjewel coal workers

Attorneys representing Wyoming coal miners reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit against a bankrupt coal operator.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the settlement with Blackjewel LLC of West Virginia requires final approval by a federal judge. Blackjewel also had mines in Eastern Kentucky.

The lawsuit alleged the coal operator violated federal labor law by failing to notify or compensate workers before abruptly closing its mines.

Eastern Kentucky Attorney Ned Pillersdorf says the judge needs to issue a decision before the court releases details of the settlement, which remain sealed.

Though the mines have new ownership, attorneys, creditors and workers continue to battle over outstanding legal issues.

