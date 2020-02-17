Serving up new food: New restaurants opening in Hazard

If you like to eat out and you live in the Perry County area this might be good news for you.

Several new restaurants have opened or are set to open soon.

One of those restaurants is Fork N Table.

0Krystle Horn, the owner of Fork N Table, has lived in Hazard all her life and says she is excited to serve her community.

“When you work for a franchise you can’t always provide what they want. So it always bothers me to tell somebody they can’t have what they want," said Horn. “It is amazing to be able to provide what I think everyone deserves. A place where there is something for everyone."

Horn also says in the short time she has been open, she has already seen success.

“I’ve missed my customers and now that I’m back in the business and I can provide what each one of them wants it’s the best feeling in the world. I don’t dread coming to work," said Horn. " On Valentine’s Day, we sold every steak we had. We did not have a seat open in the house and it was amazing."

Down the road, Sara White is working to get the North Main Diner ready to open. She is not only excited about the food and environment but the people she gets to share it with.

"Version of a 1960's diner, just something fun for the community to come and sit down and kind of relive those days," said White. "It's just very exciting to be able to serve your friends and family you grew up with your whole life."

Though these restaurants are serving different food, they have the same goal of serving the community.

Details about the new restaurants are listed below.

Fork N Table: 360 Morton Blvd.

Open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Big Daddy's BBQ: 20 Independence Drive

Open Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Prime 606: 380 Cardinal Drive

Open Wednesday- Thursday 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

North Main Diner: Opening soon