Sentencing set for Laurel County man involved in deadly DUI crash

One man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month in Laurel County will face sentencing on Monday, January 27th.

Josh Stopher pleaded guilty in connection to a crash that happened in November of 2018, that killed his wife, Charity Stopher. Police say he was intoxicated when the crash happened.

Our Sister Station WKYT talked with Charitys' mother, Rosalie Brewer.

Brewer says she is finally beginning to work towards a sense of closure, more than one year after her daughter's death. Now, she is making sure her grandchildren understand they are not alone in their loss.

Stopher is set to appear in Laurel County Court at 1 p.m for his sentencing.